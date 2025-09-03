A second-class traditional ruler and District Head of Bagaji Odo in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State, David Wada has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen....

The monarch was reportedly returning from a traditional council meeting on Monday when he was ambushed by gunmen. He was traveling on a motorcycle and was forced into the bush near Ojuwo Ugweche. The motorcycle rider managed to escape.

Although the government had earlier drafted the military and other security agencies to Omala, residents lamented that insecurity and criminality have continued unabated in the area.

The paramount ruler of Omala, HRH Boniface Musa, confirmed the incident and called on security agencies to ensure the safe release of the district head.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Williams Aya, stated that a joint effort by police, hunters, and vigilantes is underway to rescue the monarch.

As of now, the kidnappers have not made contact with the family.