Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital city, has officially been named the host city for the 2025 edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

This announcement was made by the African Union Commission (AUC) and the International Committee of AFRIMA at a landmark event held at the AUC headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The awards will take place from November 25 to 30, 2025, under the bold theme ‘Unstoppable Africa.’

Why Lagos?

Angela Martins, Director for Social Development, Culture and Sport at the African Union Commission, jointly announced Lagos as the host city alongside Jannet Hadadi from Morocco, a key figure in Northern African and Middle Eastern music distribution. Martins praised Lagos for its consistent excellence in hosting major events, highlighting the city’s rhythm, creativity, modern infrastructure, hospitality, media presence, and efficient transport systems.

“I warmly congratulate the city of Lagos for being chosen to host AFRIMA 2025. The city truly reflects the spirit of African music, full of rhythm, creativity, and vibrant energy,” Martins stated.

Event Highlights and Participation

AFRIMA 2025 will feature over 1,600 nominees and their teams, attracting more than 60,000 visitors and delegates from around the globe. The event is expected to engage over 2,300 production crew members, with a global audience of over 400 million viewers during the live broadcast.

The AFRIMA 2025 Music Conference, held during the announcement, featured two engaging panel sessions discussing the future of African music, monetization, intellectual property, and the intersection of technology and music.

Key Dates and Activities

Entry submissions for AFRIMA 2025 will open on May 27 and close on August 8, 2025, through the official portal (www.afrima.org). The adjudication process will take place from August 12–19, with a World Media Conference to announce nominees scheduled for August 27. Public voting will begin on September 5 and conclude on November 28.

A series of pre-event activities, known as the #RoadToAFRIMA2025 Tour, will span several cities, including Morocco, Tanzania, Paris, Côte d’Ivoire, London, Delta State (Nigeria), and Namibia.

Awards Week Events

The AFRIMA 2025 Awards Week will include a Diamond Showcase, Opening Soirée, Africa Music Business Summit, Music Icons’ Night, and the AFRIMA Music Village/Festival, culminating with the Main Awards Ceremony on November 30. The live event will be broadcast on 109 stations in 84 countries.

Stay with TVC News tuned for more updates as Lagos prepares to celebrate Africa’s most vibrant music talents on the grand stage of AFRIMA 2025.