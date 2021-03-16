One of the national teams in Africa must win the World Cup soon, new Confederation of African Football president, Patrice Motsepe gave the raised the bar on Tuesday.

Motsepe who was elected unopposed last Friday to lead trouble-torn CAF after a two-year ban over “governance issues,” made this known at a press conference in Johannesburg.

“An African team must win the World Cup in the near future,” the 59-year-old South African billionaire said.

Mr Motsepe promised to quit after his four-year term if CAF “does not make real progress” under his leadership.

“We must stop being excessively pessimistic and negative (about the World Cup), there is no continent that has succeeded by dwelling on its failures.”

No African team has gone beyond the quarter-finals of the World Cup, and only Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010) have got that far. But Motsepe was upbeat as he spoke in South Africa for the first time since his ascension to the highest position in African football.

“I am confident African football will succeed, become self-sufficient, and the best in the world,” predicted the owner of 2016 CAF Champions League winners Mamelodi Sundowns.