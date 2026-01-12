The Confederation of African Football has launched an investigation into alleged misconduct by players, officials and members of the media team during the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 quarter-final fixtures between Cameroon and Morocco, as well as Algeria and Nigeria. The probe f...

The probe follows reports of confrontations with referees from disgruntled players during the post-match activities.

According to a Monday statement published on CAF’s official website, the football governing body disclosed that it has collected match reports and video evidence suggesting potentially unacceptable behaviour and has referred the matters to the Disciplinary Board for further review.

“CAF has referred the matters to the Disciplinary Board for investigation and has called for appropriate action to be taken if the identified persons are found guilty of any wrongdoing.

“CAF is also reviewing footage of an incident involving members of the media who allegedly misbehaved in the mixed zone area,” the statement read.

In the quarter-final fixtures over the weekend, Nigeria secured a 2-0 victory over Algeria in Marrakech, with goals from star striker Victor Osimhen and forward Akor Adams propelling the Super Eagles into the semifinals.

According to a post match video seen by TVC News, the Algerian players were seen confronting match officials on the pitch, leading to what seem like scuffles and an attempted pitch invasion by fans that was thwarted by stadium security.

The Algerian Football Federation has since lodged a formal complaint with CAF.