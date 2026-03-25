The Director-General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Charles Anosike, has called for urgent investment in weather observation systems to strengthen Nigeria’s capacity to predict and respond to extreme climate events. Anosike made the call on Wednesday in Abuja during the 2026 World Meteorological Day celebration, themed “Observing Today, Protecting…...

The Director-General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Charles Anosike, has called for urgent investment in weather observation systems to strengthen Nigeria’s capacity to predict and respond to extreme climate events.

Anosike made the call on Wednesday in Abuja during the 2026 World Meteorological Day celebration, themed “Observing Today, Protecting Tomorrow.”

He stressed that accurate and timely weather observations form the backbone of forecasts, early warning systems, and climate projections.

He warned that Nigeria’s ability to withstand climate-related risks depends largely on the quality of data collected.

The NiMet boss noted that the increasing frequency of extreme weather events linked to climate change has heightened the need for reliable meteorological data.

Citing the agency’s 2025 climate report, he said at least 23 Nigerian cities recorded daytime temperatures of 40°C and above, with Nguru experiencing up to 100 days of such extreme heat.

He also raised concerns over rising flooding incidents across the country, underscoring the need for proactive strategies to mitigate their impact.

“These realities underline a simple truth: without strong observation systems, we cannot accurately predict or effectively respond to climate risks,” he said.

Anosike highlighted ongoing efforts by NiMet to upgrade its infrastructure, including expanding surface and upper-air observation networks, deploying satellite data systems, and installing automatic weather stations.

He noted that these upgrades are already supporting key sectors such as aviation, agriculture, disaster management, and maritime operations.

Despite these efforts, he maintained that government resources alone are insufficient, calling for increased collaboration with the private sector to meet growing demands.

“Every weather station installed today strengthens our ability to safeguard lives and economic activities in the future,” he added.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Chris Najomo, described aviation and meteorology as closely linked, noting that meteorological professionals provide critical data that enable safe navigation of the atmosphere.

Earlier, NiMet’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Bimbo Oladeji, said this year’s celebration presents an opportunity to rethink strategies for expanding and sustaining weather observation systems nationwide.