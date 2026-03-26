Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has directed the immediate removal of the Commissioner for Investment, Commerce and Industry, Shehu Sagagi. The decision, announced on Thursday in a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature, is the latest in a series of high-level changes aimed at restructuring government operations for…...

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has directed the immediate removal of the Commissioner for Investment, Commerce and Industry, Shehu Sagagi.

The decision, announced on Thursday in a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature, is the latest in a series of high-level changes aimed at restructuring government operations for improved performance.

Sagagi has been directed to hand over the ministry’s affairs to the Director of Commerce pending further directives.

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The statement added: “Governor Yusuf expressed appreciation for the services rendered by the former commissioner during his tenure.

“He acknowledged Sagagi’s contributions to the development of the state, particularly in the areas of politics, religion, small and medium enterprises.

“The Governor wished him success in his future endeavours as he reassured the public of his administration’s continued commitment to efficient service delivery and good governance in the state.

“This decision is part of the ongoing strategic realighment of government structures for systematic growth and sustainable development.”