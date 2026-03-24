By Ibrahim Isah The Kano State High Court, presided over by Justice Abdu Mai Wada Abubakar, has delivered a landmark judgment removing Abdullahi Basaf from his position as the Chairman of Kumbotso Local Government Area. The court declared Ali Musa, popularly known as “Hard Worker,” as the rightful winner and…...

By Ibrahim Isah

The Kano State High Court, presided over by Justice Abdu Mai Wada Abubakar, has delivered a landmark judgment removing Abdullahi Basaf from his position as the Chairman of Kumbotso Local Government Area.

The court declared Ali Musa, popularly known as “Hard Worker,” as the rightful winner and legitimate candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for the council seat.

The legal battle, which dates back to the 2024 local government primary elections, centered on the alleged illegal substitution of Ali Musa’s name by the party and the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSEIC).

According to Ali Musa’s counsel, Jazuli Mustafha, an earlier ruling by Justice Usman Naabba had already affirmed Musa as the valid candidate. However, in a move described as “disobedience to the court,” the election proceeded with Basaf as the candidate, who was subsequently sworn into office.

In a swift response to the judicial order, KANSEIC, under the leadership of Professor Sani Malumfashi, has officially withdrawn the Certificate of Return previously issued to Abdullahi Basaf.

The commission has already presented the certificate to Ali Musa Hard Worker, effectively recognizing him as the duly elected Chairman of Kumbotso.

The court has directed that he be sworn in without further delay to prevent a leadership vacuum in the local government.