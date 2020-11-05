The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC ) has flagged-off the metering of 900,000 customers at 23 billion naira under the National Free Mass Metering Programme.

AEDC plans to install over 101,000 meters between now and December 2021, at a cost of 6 billion naira without charging customers.

This was made known in Abuja by the distribution company’s managing director Ernest Mupwaya at the flag-off ceremony.

Mr Mupwaya said that with the project, the Federal Government has activated its 40 percent shares in the company.

This new scheme will see the federal government sourcing sufficient funding to support Discos through a low-interest shareholder loan that will make it possible for them to receive sufficient meters to close the existing gap.

It is believed that the country needs over 1 billion dollars to meet its electricity metering gap.

One of the challenges to effective access to electricity in Nigeria, is the absence of an overarching metering system that ensures customers pay fair prices for electricity they consume.

On 26th of August this year, President Muhammadu Buhari directed that there should be a nationwide mass metering programme for electricity consumers in the country.

The scheme had to be introduced due to the slow pace of customer metering by the DISCOs, as well as the high volume of complaints received from customers over dissatisfaction with the estimated billing practices in the system.

According to Mr. Mupwaya, metering would improve transparency in electricity transaction which would result in increased revenues that could be channeled into service improvement for consumers.

He encouraged customers to accept the meters and resist any attempt by unscrupulous people who may approach them, with an offer to compromise the meters.