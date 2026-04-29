Comrade Ayodele Adewale, an aspirant for the House of Representatives under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency, has continued his grassroots campaign despite the recent loss of his mother. On Sunday, April 26, 2026, Adewale visited several riverine communities within the constituency, where he commiserated with…...

Comrade Ayodele Adewale, an aspirant for the House of Representatives under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency, has continued his grassroots campaign despite the recent loss of his mother.

On Sunday, April 26, 2026, Adewale visited several riverine communities within the constituency, where he commiserated with families affected by a recent gas explosion that resulted in casualties and injuries.

His visit, coming days after his personal bereavement, was described by residents as a demonstration of resilience and commitment to public service.

During the tour, the aspirant moved across multiple settlements before arriving at Igbologun Island, where he held a meeting with traditional leaders, including Baales, as well as youth and women representatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

The engagement took place at a town hall constructed during his tenure as Executive Chairman of Amuwo Odofin Local Government in 2011.

Addressing the gathering, Adewale outlined his plans for inclusive representation and sustainable development, while also highlighting achievements from his time in office.

He emphasised the need for greater federal presence and improved opportunities for residents of the constituency.

Community leaders at the meeting expressed support for his candidacy, pledging to mobilise voters ahead of the APC primaries.

In his response, Adewale thanked the communities for their backing and reaffirmed his commitment to effective representation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that his leadership would focus on expanding development initiatives and strengthening the welfare of constituents.

The visit forms part of ongoing political engagements ahead of the party’s primary elections.