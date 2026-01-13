The Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), Zacch Adedeji, on Tuesday broke down the provisions of the 2025 New Tax Laws, assuring Nigerians that the reforms are designed to promote fairness, transparency, and efficiency rather than impose additional financial burdens on citizens. Adedeji spo...

The Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), Zacch Adedeji, on Tuesday broke down the provisions of the 2025 New Tax Laws, assuring Nigerians that the reforms are designed to promote fairness, transparency, and efficiency rather than impose additional financial burdens on citizens.

Adedeji spoke while featuring on Journalists’ Hangout, TVC News’ flagship current affairs programme, alongside veteran journalists Babajide Kolade-Otitoju and Mojeed Jamiu. The session provided the NRS Chairman with the opportunity to address widespread concerns and clarify what he described as “misunderstandings” surrounding the new tax regime.

According to Adedeji, the new laws are aimed at harmonising all existing taxes in Nigeria, eliminating duplication and multiple taxation across federal, state, and local government levels.

“The new tax laws harmonise all taxes in Nigeria. What we are doing is bringing order into the system so that people are not taxed multiple times for the same economic activity,” he said.

He further stressed that the agency is not driven by political interests, distancing the NRS from allegations of being used as a political tool.

“Nigeria Revenue Service is not a political revenue service. Our duty is professional, institutional, and guided strictly by the law,” Adedeji stated.

Addressing fears that the reforms would lead to higher taxes, the NRS Chairman insisted that the objective is to tax correctly, not excessively.

“The new tax law is to tax right, not to tax more. It is about ensuring that everyone pays what is due, no more and no less,” he explained.

Adedeji also dismissed claims linking the high cost of airline tickets in December to the implementation of the new tax framework, describing such narratives as misleading.

“The high cost of plane tickets in December has nothing to do with the new tax law. Those increases are driven by market factors and seasonal demand, not taxation,” he clarified.

On compliance, the NRS Chairman warned that attempts to evade tax obligations would attract stiffer consequences under the new legal framework, making avoidance more costly than compliance.

“It is more expensive to evade tax than to comply. The system now has better tracking, better enforcement, and clearer penalties,” he said.

Adedeji also highlighted the long-term benefits of the reforms, noting that improved tax compliance would strengthen government capacity to fund infrastructure, social services, and economic development without resorting to excessive borrowing.

The appearance on Journalists’ Hangout formed part of ongoing public engagement efforts by the Nigeria Revenue Service to build trust and improve understanding of the tax reforms ahead of full-scale implementation.