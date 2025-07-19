The latest outburst from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over the state burial accorded to former President Muhammadu Buhari is nothing short of an opportunistic tantrum — a hollow, calculated performance by a political contraption long consigned to irrelevance....

The latest outburst from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over the state burial accorded to former President Muhammadu Buhari is nothing short of an opportunistic tantrum, a hollow, calculated performance by a political contraption long consigned to irrelevance.

According to Sunday Dare, Special adviser to the President on Media and Communications, it is not the first time the ADC has embarrassed itself with baseless, attention-seeking commentary.

Dare said the ADC In its pitiful, stuttering attempts at reinvention, still wallowing in identity crisis — now presumes to lecture the President of the Federal Republic on governance, decorum, and public accountability.

The absurdity in this stance according to Mr Dare is breathtaking.

The ADC since its lacklustre emergence, has leaned heavily on issuing disjointed press statements at every passing moment, merely to remind Nigerians it still exists.

This he said is part of a desperate bid to impersonate an opposition party, it has now crossed all lines of decency.

Its latest release, alleging that President Tinubu’s administration is “exploiting” Buhari’s passing for political gain, is not only dishonest — it is an insult to the millions of Nigerians who genuinely mourned the loss of a national statesman and witnessed, with pride, the dignified burial ceremony that honoured his legacy.

Let it be said clearly: it is not the Tinubu administration that is exploiting Buhari’s death — it is the ADC. In its quest for relevance, it has shamefully chosen to dance on his grave.

From the choreographed arrival of Atiku Abubakar and Nasir El-Rufai in Daura — greeted with politically charged chants — to this disgraceful press statement, the ADC and its allies have shown themselves to be utterly devoid of shame.

For the record, the Tinubu administration is neither desperate nor engaged in a popularity contest. It is focused on the difficult task of rebuilding the country — and allowing its achievements to speak louder than the noise of political scavengers.

The burial of former President Buhari was conducted with full honours, befitting his stature as a national leader.

The attendance of world leaders, the millions who tuned in to watch across platforms, and even ADC promoters who scrambled for visibility in Daura, are proof of the solemnity and respect the occasion commanded.

Mr Dare said the Tinubu administration has continued to move Nigeria forward despite the howling of the ADC and its promoters:

Stabilised the naira and harmonised exchange rates. Increased oil production to 1.7 million barrels per day. Boosted FAAC allocations by over 60%. Enabled 31 states to resume payments of salaries, pensions, and contractor obligations. Decoupled the naira from oil market volatility, restoring currency resilience. Restored electricity to long-neglected communities. Delivered major infrastructure: Ogbia-Nembe Road, Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Sokoto-Badagry Road, and others. Launched NELFUND, benefiting nearly 400,000 students with accessible education loans. Established Regional Development Commissions to drive inclusive progress. Introduced the Consumer Credit Scheme, building a foundation for a credit-based economy and tackling systemic corruption.

The achievements he listed according to him are not press statements but measurable, tangible achievements and obviously what leadership looks like.

And what has the ADC contributed to national discourse beyond sanctimonious whining? Absolutely nothing. Were it to invest half the energy it expends on press releases into resolving its internal disputes, it might avoid the court battles and factional crises that now define its existence.

A party wracked by internal discontent, riven by legal disputes over its very identity, and unable to build a coherent ideology, has no standing to question the actions of a functioning, result-driven government.

Let it be stated without equivocation: Nigerians are not fooled. No angry press statement — no matter how venomous — can erase the progress being made. President Tinubu honoured Muhammadu Buhari in death with dignity and continues to honour his legacy through steady, hard work — not empty words.

Governance is on course. Nigeria is stable. The Renewed Hope Agenda is firmly in motion. And this administration will not dignify the antics of political scavengers pretending to be the conscience of a nation.

Nigerians should ignore the desperate theatrics of a party gasping for attention.