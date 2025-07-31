The internal crisis rocking the African Democratic Congress has taken a new dimension, as the party’s Deputy National Chairman, Hon. Nafiu Bala, has declared himself the Interim National Chairman. Hon. Bala, accused some leaders of the party of hijacking its structures and undermining its constitu...

The internal crisis rocking the African Democratic Congress has taken a new dimension, as the party’s Deputy National Chairman, Hon. Nafiu Bala, has declared himself the Interim National Chairman.

Hon. Bala, accused some leaders of the party of hijacking its structures and undermining its constitution.

He described their actions as “political hooliganism and lawlessness,” alleging that they have surrendered the party’s mandate to outsiders with no ties to the ADC.

According to him, the move to replace elected officials with political strangers is a clear violation of the party’s constitution, and he vowed to resist it through every legal means available.

Hon. Bala said the constitution empowers him, as the duly elected Deputy Chairman, to assume leadership in the absence of a legitimate structure, and has therefore declared himself as the Acting National Chairman of the ADC.

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission , INEC to take due cognizance of the development and uphold the constitutionality of his position.