The Deputy Governorship Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Anambra State, Hon. Ndubisi Nwobu, will on Thursday, 6th November 2025, hold his round-up campaign rally across communities in Awka South Local Government Area.
According to the campaign schedule, the rally will kick off at 9:00 a.m. in Nise Town, followed by a stop at Nibo Town at 10:00 a.m..
The campaign train will move to AguOka, Awka Town at 2:00 p.m., then Umudioka at 3:00 p.m., and conclude at Agulu Awka, Awka Town by 4:00 p.m.
Campaign Council members, stakeholders, and party executives intending to participate are expected to assemble at De Geogold Hotel & Suite by 8:30 a.m. for departure.