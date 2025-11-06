The Deputy Governorship Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Anambra State, Hon. Ndubisi Nwobu, will on Thursday, 6th November 2025, hold his round-up campaign rally across communities in Awka South Local Government Area....

The Deputy Governorship Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Anambra State, Hon. Ndubisi Nwobu, will on Thursday, 6th November 2025, hold his round-up campaign rally across communities in Awka South Local Government Area.

According to the campaign schedule, the rally will kick off at 9:00 a.m. in Nise Town, followed by a stop at Nibo Town at 10:00 a.m..

The campaign train will move to AguOka, Awka Town at 2:00 p.m., then Umudioka at 3:00 p.m., and conclude at Agulu Awka, Awka Town by 4:00 p.m.

Campaign Council members, stakeholders, and party executives intending to participate are expected to assemble at De Geogold Hotel & Suite by 8:30 a.m. for departure.