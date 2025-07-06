The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, has described the coalition formed by some members of the opposition to unseat President Bola Tinubu as a fraud....

Speaking with journalists in Osogbo, Senator Basiru described those in the coalition as frustrated and internally displaced politicians who are desperate for power by all means.

The APC National Secretary explained that forming a coalition is inappropriate under a presidential system of government, noting that their coming together is different from the merger that birthed the APC in 2014.

According to him, the coalition still lacks legal leadership, citing information available on the website of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He added that the leadership of the governing APC remains focused on consolidating the party, warning members of the coalition against attempting to pitch the North against President Bola Tinubu, whom he described as a detribalized Nigerian.

On allegations of harassment of PDP governors who recently joined the APC or are planning to do so, Senator Ajibola Basiru said the defection of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar from the PDP to the ADC amounts to a “vote of no confidence” in the PDP and is enough to drive many members away from the party.

The APC National Secretary expressed confidence that the achievements of President Tinubu over the last two years justify his endorsement for a second term in office by the South-South leadership of the party in Edo State, urging Nigerians to continue supporting his administration.