Adamawa state, known as the “land of beauty,” is under threat from blocked drainage systems. Drainage systems designed to safeguard communities have been choked with waste, weeds, and overuse. With yearly flooding and dire forecasts from government officials, experts believe resid...

Adamawa state, known as the “land of beauty,” is under threat from blocked drainage systems.

Drainage systems designed to safeguard communities have been choked with waste, weeds, and overuse.

With yearly flooding and dire forecasts from government officials, experts believe residents must take responsibility for draining streams to allow free flow of water.

As the state battles seasonal flooding and this year’s prediction by relevant government authorities, experts say it’s time for residents to take ownership of clearing waterways for the free flow of water.

Renowned for its natural beauty, and peaceful landscapes, Adamawa State has increasingly gained recognition as a land of connectivity boasting a well-laid road network and drainage systems that link urban and rural communities.

However, behind this infrastructure progress lies a growing challenge seasonal flooding, worsened by the misuse and neglect of vital public drainage channels.

Over the years, governments have invested significantly in building resilient infrastructure, roads, and water channels intended to safeguard lives and properties from flood disasters. But today, many of these drainage systems in Yola and across major towns in the state are congested with weeds and refuse dumps.

This sentiment was echoed by community leaders who say the disconnect between government efforts and citizen behavior is deepening the crisis.

In response to this growing concern, the Adamawa State Commissioner for Environment Muhammed Sadiq, said the government has taken concrete steps to curb abuse of the drainage systems.

According to him, a task force has been activated to enforce sanitation laws, apprehend offenders, and embark on regular public sensitization campaigns.

Renowned for its natural beauty, and peaceful landscapes, Adamawa State has increasingly gained recognition as a land of connectivity boasting a well-laid road network and drainage systems that link urban and rural communities.

However, behind this infrastructure progress lies a growing challenge seasonal flooding, worsened by the misuse and neglect of vital public drainage channels.

Over the years, governments have invested significantly in building resilient infrastructure, roads, and water channels intended to safeguard lives and properties from flood disasters. But today, many of these drainage systems in Yola and across major towns in the state are congested with weeds and refuse dumps.

This sentiment was echoed by community leaders who say the disconnect between government efforts and citizen behavior is deepening the crisis.

In response to this growing concern, the Adamawa State Commissioner for Environment Muhammed Sadiq, said the government has taken concrete steps to curb abuse of the drainage systems.

According to him, a task force has been activated to enforce sanitation laws, apprehend offenders, and embark on regular public sensitization campaigns.