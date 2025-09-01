The Adamawa State Government has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with A4&T Power Solutions Limited and Sparrow Mobility Limited, aimed at improving electricity supply and modernizing transportation in the State....

Speaking at the event, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri described the agreements as a significant step toward economic growth, industrial transformation, and improved living standards.

He assured investors of the government’s full support to ensure the success of the projects.

The first agreement, with A4&T Power Solutions Limited, focuses on power generation and distribution across the state.

Governor Fintiri emphasized that reliable electricity would drive industries, boost agriculture, and create jobs for residents.

The second agreement, with Sparrow Mobility Limited, covers the assembly and deployment of electric motorcycles and tricycles.

The initiative aims to provide safer transport, reduce emissions, and create employment opportunities for youths.

Hon. Adamu Atiku, Commissioner for Works and Energy Development, disclosed that over N80 billion would be invested to generate 15 megawatts of power in five years through mini-grids, hybrid, and solar systems.

He added that Sparrow Mobility plans to deploy 10,000 electric motorcycles and bicycles within two years, alongside establishing charging and assembly plants in the state.

Also speaking, Mr. Ayo Ademilua, CEO of A4&T Power Group, explained that the company had mapped out areas across major local governments in Adamawa to determine the most suitable power projects.

He said some communities would require interconnected mini-grids, others isolated mini-grids, while some would need extended distribution systems.

With over 12 years of experience in deploying power projects across Nigeria, the company is committed to delivering tailored solutions for Adamawa. Commissioner for Transport, Wunfe Anthony, commended Governor Fintiri for facilitating the partnership.

She noted that the agreement would help Adamawa transition to clean energy, reduce carbon emissions, and promote eco-friendly transportation, yielding long-term benefits for both the environment and citizens.