World Health Organisation commended mechanisms put in place by Adamawa state government for managing Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The state is now free of Coronavirus cases after it discharged forty-two survivors of COVID-19, including medical personnel who got infected while discharging their duties.

The state government said after conducting tests for more than 150 persons in the last 16 days, Adamawa state is now free of COVID 19.

Five people have lost their lives to the Coronavirus in Adamawa State since it recorded its index case on April 22, 2020.

Chairman of the Containment Committee, Dr. Bashiru Ahmed thanked the development partners like the World Health Organization, UNICEF as well as health workers who have been in the frontline of containing the pandemic.

The Public Health Department warns residents that COVID-19 is real and urges anyone experiencing symptoms like dry-throat, sneezing, Loss of taste to walk up to COVID-19 centres for testing.

Presently, Adamawa has five isolation centres having tested more than 374 cases out of which 42 were positive for COVID-19.