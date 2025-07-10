he Presidential Initiative on Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC) and the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) have announced a strategic collaboration with SPARK GLOBAL to train and empower African scientists to address the continent’s health needs direct...

The Presidential Initiative on Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC) and the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) have announced a strategic collaboration with SPARK GLOBAL to train and empower African scientists to address the continent’s health needs directly.

As part of this collaboration, the annual SPARK Translational Research Bootcamp and Conference will be held in Abuja, Nigeria, from February 2–6, 2026. The event will also mark the official launch of the SPARK Nigeria program. It aims to convene scientists from across African universities and research institutes for hands-on training and collaboration using the SPARK translational research model.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Dr. Abdu Mukhtar, National Coordinator of PVAC, stated: “The essence of PVAC’s work is to strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare value chain from end to end—and this collaboration with SPARK GLOBAL will ensure local researchers are empowered right from the start of that value chain.”

Also speaking, the Director-General of NIPRD, Dr. Obi Peter Adigwe, said: “This initiative will enhance research, development, and innovation capacity to tackle prevalent diseases across Africa, while also catalyzing Pan-African collaboration to drive the socioeconomic objectives embedded in our respective value chains.”

The collaboration seeks to build a local, self-sustaining discovery and development ecosystem—one that addresses Africa’s health and socioeconomic challenges through impactful interventions and strong partnerships.