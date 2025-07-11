Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has approved the total renovation of Bunza General Hospital. The governor made this known during an emergency visit to the hospital on Thursday, while expressing dismay over the condition of the hospital. After an inspection visit to the wards, Governor Idris gave ...

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has approved the total renovation of Bunza General Hospital.

The governor made this known during an emergency visit to the hospital on Thursday, while expressing dismay over the condition of the hospital.

After an inspection visit to the wards, Governor Idris gave an immediate directives for the renovations and casual staffs be absorbed as permenent workers.

Earlier, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Usman Issa thanked the governor for his efforts to enhance the health standards of the people of Kebbi State and considering the lives of the community members in that locality.