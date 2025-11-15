Nollywood actor, Olarenwaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesa, has been released from prison following a Court of Appeal judgment overturning his earlier conviction of sexually assaulting a minor. In 2021, controversy trailed the actor over a sexual allegation involving a minor. In July 2022, ...

Nollywood actor, Olarenwaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesa, has been released from prison following a Court of Appeal judgment overturning his earlier conviction of sexually assaulting a minor.

In 2021, controversy trailed the actor over a sexual allegation involving a minor. In July 2022, the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja sentenced him to 16 years’ imprisonment after finding him guilty on multiple counts relating to the assault of a 14-year-old girl.

As seen on X by TVC correspondent on Saturday, a short viral video clip capturing actor expressing relief, a video presumed to be recorded shortly after his release.

In a brief phone conversation captured in the clip, he was heard saying in Yoruba, ”Apase, I’m out… I just came out.

“I want to relax. I just want to leave here so I decided to inform you. Thank you for supporting me. I will call you.”

Activist and Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, via his official Instagram page welcomed the Appeal Court’s judgment, expressing that the ruling ensured clarity to what he described as a mishandled case.

Fabiyi said the decision “clears” the actor and urged the public and authorities to handle sensitive allegations with care.

“He is not just back but better,” Fabiyi wrote, adding that the lengthy legal battle underscored the need for “fairness, due process and protection of rights in all cases involving minors.”

He also maintained that as a human rights advocate, he stands against all forms of abuse.

“We never and will never condone or support any form of sexual abuse, let alone on children or minors.

“We will continue to advocate for justice and protection of fundamental human rights,” he stated.

It was gathered that the appeal court in its judgment, held that the evidence tendered was insufficient to sustain the earlier conviction, leading to Baba Ijesha’s release.