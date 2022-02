Ace Nigerian top comedian, Basketmouth has delved into music full time as he hosted friends to a listening party of his new album “HOROSCOPE” in Lagos.

The new, yet to be released 9 tracks album features Naija artistes like Buju, Illbliss, Johnny Drille, Wande Coal, Falz, Caveman, Dremo, BlaQbones, Phyno amongst others.

The album was produced by doctor Sekt.

