Accreditation of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) delegates from across the country has officially begun at the convention.



The announcement was made at exactly 1:36 pm, prompting delegates to move towards their designated tents to complete the process.

The voting exercise is expected to commence once accreditation is concluded, as many of the major party leaders are yet to arrive at the venue.

TVC previously reported that the delegates and party faithful of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)are steadily flooding into the Lekan Salami Stadium here in Ibadan for the much-anticipated national convention.

The atmosphere is electric, supporters are cheering, drumming, and singing, adding colour and energy to the build-up as more attendees take their seats.