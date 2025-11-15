Delegates and party faithful of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)are steadily flooding into the Lekan Salami Stadium here in Ibadan for the much-anticipated national convention. The atmosphere is electric, supporters are cheering, drumming, and singing, adding colour and energy to the build-up a...

Delegates and party faithful of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)are steadily flooding into the Lekan Salami Stadium here in Ibadan for the much-anticipated national convention.

The atmosphere is electric, supporters are cheering, drumming, and singing, adding colour and energy to the build-up as more attendees take their seats.

So far, major stakeholders of the party have yet to arrive at the venue, and the exact time for the commencement of the main event is still unclear.

TVC previously reported that the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, and the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have arrived at the Lekan Salami Stadium, the venue of the party’s national convention, for an inspection.

The Governor was accompanied by some PDP governors and the National Chairman of the Party, Umar Damagum, and they were warmly received by supporters on arrival.