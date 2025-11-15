Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, and the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have arrived at the Lekan Salami Stadium, the venue of the party’s national convention, for an inspection. The Governor was accompanied by some PDP governors and the National Chairman of the Party, Uma...

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, and the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have arrived at the Lekan Salami Stadium, the venue of the party’s national convention, for an inspection.

The Governor was accompanied by some PDP governors and the National Chairman of the Party, Umar Damagum, and they were warmly received by supporters on arrival.

The atmosphere here is charged, with delegates expressing optimism and expecting a successful outing at tomorrow’s convention.

TVC previously reported that an Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has extended its existing order allowing the National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party to hold as scheduled in Ibadan on Saturday without any disruption.

Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), O. Adeyemi, had on Friday challenged the court’s jurisdiction to entertain the matter brought before it by the Claimant/Applicant.