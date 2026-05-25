Former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress, citing dissatisfaction with the conduct of the party’s governorship primary election in Nasarawa State. Adamu formally tendered his resignation letter on Monday to party executives in Makama Ward, Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital. In the letter, the…...

Former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress, citing dissatisfaction with the conduct of the party’s governorship primary election in Nasarawa State.

Adamu formally tendered his resignation letter on Monday to party executives in Makama Ward, Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

In the letter, the former police chief said his decision followed recent developments within the party which, according to him, undermined democratic principles and fairness.

“Today I addressed my Letter to you the ward executives especially the ward chairman of my decision to resign from the All Progressives Congress (APC) with immediate effect,” he stated.

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“This decision was not taken lightly however, recent developments within the party especially the conduct of the governorship primary election processes in Nasarawa state have made it difficult for me to continue with my political activities under the platform of the party.”

Adamu said the ideals of internal democracy, transparency and equal opportunity expected in a democratic political party were no longer reflected in the party’s activities in the state.

“I strongly believe that internal democracy, fairness, transparency and equal opportunity for aspirants and members guide the affairs of any democratic political party.

“Unfortunately the event surrounding the primary election did not reflect this principle and have led to loss of confidence in the party’s leadership and the processes in the state,” he added.

The former IGP disclosed that after consultations with his supporters, political allies and family members, he decided to pursue his political ambition on another platform.

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“After wide consultations with supporters, political associates and family members have decided to withdraw my membership to pursue my political aspirations through another platform,” he said.

Adamu also appreciated the opportunity to serve under the APC and thanked party members at the ward, local government and state levels for their support during his time in the party.

“Kindly accept this letter as my formal resignation from the party,” he concluded.