An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has extended its existing order allowing the National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party to hold as scheduled in Ibadan on Saturday without any disruption.

Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), O. Adeyemi, had on Friday challenged the court’s jurisdiction to entertain the matter brought before it by the Claimant/Applicant.

He argued that INEC is an agency of the Federal Government and, as a result, any matter involving it can only be entertained by the Federal High Court.

Adeyemi submitted that the Federal High Court order restraining the party from holding the convention was primarily an exclusive matter.

He argued further that, as a result, the court lacks locus standi to entertain the matter and prayed the court to strike it out.

But the lead counsel to the Claimant/Applicant, Mr. Musibau Adetumbi, SAN, faulted the argument of the defence counsel, describing it as an infringement on the fundamental rights of the Claimant/Applicant.