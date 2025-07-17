Nigeria's Capital City, Abuja has been selected as the venue for the Nigeria International Air Show scheduled for December 2025, after Lagos and Uyo were considered for the event....

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Dr. Ibrahim Kana, made the disclosure during a courtesy visit to the Ministry of Interior citing accessibility as the reason for the choice.

In a statement signed by the Head of Press and Public Affairs, Odutayo Seyi, Dr. Kana emphasized that collaboration is critical to ensuring smooth entry and safety for participants, including international exhibitors, adding that President Bola Tinubu is expected to attend.

The Permanent Secretary was also quoted to have highlighted the key roles of agencies under the Interior Ministry such as the Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and Federal Road Safety Corps in visa facilitation, security, and traffic management.

Responding, Interior Ministry Permanent Secretary, Dr. Magdalena Ajani, and Comptroller General of Immigration, Kemi Nandap, pledged full support, assuring that the online visa application system will be optimized for visitors.