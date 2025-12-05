The Premium Trust Bank Abuja City International Half Marathon has been officially awarded a Bronze Label by World Athletics, a significant milestone for the race, now in its second edition following a successful debut in 2024. Managing Director and CEO of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, Yetunde Ol...

The Premium Trust Bank Abuja City International Half Marathon has been officially awarded a Bronze Label by World Athletics, a significant milestone for the race, now in its second edition following a successful debut in 2024.

Managing Director and CEO of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, Yetunde Olopade, described the recognition as a testament to the company’s dedication to delivering world-class sporting events. She emphasized the company’s commitment to continuously improving its organizational structure to meet global standards.

“We will continue to deliver world-class sports events, and Saturday’s race will be another testament to that commitment,”Olopade said.

She also praised Premium Trust Bank for its pivotal role in elevating the marathon to international status.

“To our sole sponsors and partner, Premium Trust Bank, this marathon stands today because of your commitment, vision, and investment in the future of Nigerian sports. Your belief in the power of road races to inspire communities, engage young people, and drive economic activity is the reason we are here today,” she stated.

The head of the race’s technical committee, Yusuf Ali, revealed that around 30 elite athletes from Kenya, Ethiopia, and Nigeria will compete in the event. The winner will receive $8,000, with prize money for the top eight finishers ranging from $8,000 to $500. Separate prizes are also set aside for top Nigerian athletes, starting from 2 million Naira, and, for the first time, student participants will compete for prizes up to 1 million Naira, sponsored by the MD of Premium Trust Bank.

The race is scheduled to start at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, beginning opposite the National Federal Fire Service on Muhammadu Buhari Way and finishing at the Velodrome inside the MKO National Stadium.