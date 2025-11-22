The total number of pupils, students, and teachers abducted during the attack on St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area, Niger State, has risen to 315. This includes 303 students and 12 staff members. The update was provided by Most Rev. Bulus Dau...

The total number of pupils, students, and teachers abducted during the attack on St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area, Niger State, has risen to 315.

This includes 303 students and 12 staff members.

The update was provided by Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger State and Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, following a verification exercise and final census of the victims.

“After leaving the school, we conducted further verification and enquiries, particularly regarding students who were initially believed to have escaped. We discovered that 88 additional students had been captured after attempting to flee,” he explained. “This brings the total number of abducted individuals to 315—303 students (male and female) and 12 teachers (four females, eight males). The school has a total of 629 pupils and students, with 430 in primary and 199 in secondary.”

Bishop Yohanna also addressed circulating claims that the school had received prior warning from government or security agencies.

He dismissed the reports as false: “We did not receive any circular or warning. Any claim suggesting otherwise is propaganda aimed at shifting blame. In the past, such as in 2022, we acted immediately on any security rumours by shutting down the school. This school is owned by the Catholic Diocese, not individuals, and no Reverend Sisters travelled to Abuja as alleged.”

He further clarified that inquiries with the school’s Education Secretary and the National Association of Private Schools confirmed that no circulars were sent or instructions given regarding the school’s operations.

This was contained in a statement by Media Aide to the CAN Chairman, Daniel Atori, on Saturday, November 22.

“I want to call on everyone to remain calm and prayerful and I also want to assure you that we will continue to actively collaborate with security operatives, community leaders, government and relevant authorities for the safe and quick return of all abductees.

“May the Lord grant quick release to those abducted and continue to protect his people from all dangers.”