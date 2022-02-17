Abba Kyari: PSC suspends two inspectors over alleged involvement in cocaine deal

The Police Service Commission has suspended Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Sunday Ubua, and Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP James Bawa from exercising the duties and functions of their respective offices.

ACP Abua and ASP Bawa were assigned to the Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police Force’s Force Investigation and Intelligence Department by suspended DCP Abba Kyari. They were also suspected of taking part in the recent cocaine seizure and transfer to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

Advertisement

The Commission’s decision was contained in a letter to the Inspector General of Police, dated 16th February 2022 and signed by Hon. Justice Clara B. Ogunbiyi, retired Justice of the Supreme court and Honourable Commissioner 1 in the Commission for the Honourable Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, retired Inspector General of Police.

The Commission in the letter titled “Re- Investigation into seizure and Transfer to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency of 25 kilogrammes of Cocaine by the Office of DCP, Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Department of Force Intelligence Bureau” stated that in accordance with the provisions of the Public Service Rules 030406, the Commission has approved the suspension of the Officers ” until the outcome of the investigation into the allegations levelled against them”

Advertisement

The Commission also directed the Inspector General of Police to ‘note also that DCP Abba Kyari, who prior to this allegation was on suspension, shall remain so until the conclusion of investigations”.

The Inspector General of Police was requested to place on suspension Inspector Simon Agrigba and Inspector John Nuhu in accordance with the Powers of Delegation.

Advertisement

” The IGP is further requested to inform the Commission of the arrest of ASP John Umoru who is currently at large whenever his arrest is effected to enable it take necessary action”.

The Commission also directed the Inspector General of Police to furnish it with information on further development on the matter for necessary further action.

Advertisement

The Commission is in receipt of a copy of IGP’s letter on the subject matter with Reference number CB: 4099/FHQ/ABJ/Vol16/151 dated 14th February, 2022 and addressed to Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa rtd, Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.