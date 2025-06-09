Maryam Abacha, widow of Nigeria’s former military Head of State, General Sani Abacha, has spoken out against persistent allegations that her late husband looted billions of dollars during his time in office, insisting that no credible evidence has ever been presented to substantiate the claims.

In a rare and candid interview aired on TVC’s Politics on Sunday, Mrs. Abacha challenged the decades-old narrative surrounding her husband’s legacy and questioned the motivations behind what she described as a continued campaign of misinformation.

“Who is the witness of the monies that were being stashed? Did you see the signature or evidence of any money stashed abroad?” she asked. “The money my husband kept for Nigeria vanished within months after his death. Why is no one talking about that?”

Mrs. Abacha dismissed the accusations as unfair, arguing that they have endured far too long — nearly 27 years after General Abacha’s death — and reflected deeper societal divisions.

“Why are we so bad towards each other? Is it because someone is a Northerner or a Southerner? A Muslim or a Christian? It’s not fair,” she said. “If Abacha was so powerful that he could annul a presidential election, then maybe he was greater than the President at the time. But I know he didn’t do that.”

On the enduring focus on her husband’s administration, Mrs. Abacha claimed the continued scrutiny only underscored the late General’s lasting influence.

“People are not that bad. Twenty-seven years later, and you’re still talking about Abacha. He must have been very powerful and loved by Nigerians. We thank God for that.”

Addressing Nigeria’s current state of insecurity, the former First Lady expressed concern about the country’s inability to decisively end insurgency, despite the strength and experience of its military.

“I don’t know why insurgents have lingered this long. Smaller countries have handled theirs. Why can’t Nigeria, with our resources and military history, do the same?” she questioned.

Mrs. Abacha called for stronger cooperation between the civilian government and the armed forces, citing past peacekeeping successes by Nigerian troops in West Africa.

“If ECOMOG could restore peace in other nations, why can’t we achieve that here? The government must work hand-in-hand with the military to end insecurity,” she urged.

Reflecting on her tenure as First Lady, she lamented the absence of policy continuity in Nigeria, saying it hampers long-term development.

“Every government comes with its own programs, but if there is no continuity, there will be no progress. Initiatives like the Africa First Ladies Peace Mission are still standing because they were built on vision.”

Mrs. Abacha concluded with a passionate appeal for patriotism, responsible journalism, and national unity.