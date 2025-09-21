The Group Managing Director of TVC Communications, Victoria Ajayi, has penned a heartfelt message to celebrate the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of her 65th birthday, describing her as “a Pillar of Support, a quintessential Mother Figure”. In a statement ...

The Group Managing Director of TVC Communications, Victoria Ajayi, has penned a heartfelt message to celebrate the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of her 65th birthday, describing her as “a Pillar of Support, a quintessential Mother Figure”.

In a statement she signed personally on Sunday, Ajayi reflected on the several political offices held by First Lady, saying “you have exemplified true strength of a woman not as a Competitor but as a Complement to a visionary leader like President Tinubu.”

Ajayi wrote, “We join millions of Nigerians to wish you a happy 65th birthday, first lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

“Over the years, as first lady of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007 and as a Distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic, you have exemplified the true strength of a woman not as a Competitor but as a Complement to a visionary leader like President Tinubu.”

Ajayi also commended her act of selfless service to the nation and her impactful way of life.

“Your strong nuturing nature is evident in your philanthropic activities over time, and even on a special day like this, you chose to dedicate it to impacting others instead,” she added.

Ajayi concluded, saying, “On behalf of the management and staff of TVC Communications, we say Happy Birthday to Senator Oluremi Tinubu (MON, CON), First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

TVC previously explored the various roles and contributions the First Lady has made to the nation, as well as a peek into her personal life.

As the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu celebrates her birthday today, President Bola Tinubu leads other political office holders across the nation in sending congratulatory messages, praying for her on the occasion of her 65th birthday anniversary.

Before becoming the First Lady, Senator Tinubu had built a distinguished career as a former lawmaker representing the Lagos Central senatorial district in the Senate, widely known for her dedication to improving the lives of women, children, and the less privileged, a passion that has been at the core of her work for decades.

