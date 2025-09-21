As the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu celebrates her birthday today, President Bola Tinubu leads other political office holders across the nation in sending congratulatory messages, praying for her on the occasion of her 65th birthday anniversary. Before becomi...

As the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu celebrates her birthday today, President Bola Tinubu leads other political office holders across the nation in sending congratulatory messages, praying for her on the occasion of her 65th birthday anniversary.

Before becoming the First Lady, Senator Tinubu had built a distinguished career as a former lawmaker representing the Lagos Central senatorial district in the Senate, widely known for her dedication to improving the lives of women, children, and the less privileged, a passion that has been at the core of her work for decades.

Her life’s journey is a testament to her unwavering belief in the power of education and empowerment to transform society.

In this article, TVC explores the various roles and contributions the First Lady has made to the nation, as well as a peek into her personal life.

Meet the first lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria:

Oluremi Tinubu was born on 21 September 1960. She is the number 12 of 13 children in her family, and she hails from the Ikusebiala family of Ogun State.

Tinubu started her educational career at Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School, Ijebu-Ode, where she obtained her West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Exam (WASSCE) in 1979 and PGD from The Redeemed Christian bible college in 2010.

Tinubu received a B.S. in Education from the University of Ife and a National Certificate of Education in Botany and Zoology from the Adeyemi College of Education.

She is married to the president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu; they have three children, Zainab Abisola Tinubu, Habibat Tinubu and Olayinka Tinubu. She is a stepmother to his three children from previous relationships, Olajide Tinubu (deceased), Folashade Tinubu and Oluwaseyi Tinubu.

She became the first lady of Lagos State when her husband, Bola Tinubu, was elected as governor. As first lady, she established the New Era Foundation, dedicated to establishing centres for “all-round development of young ones and promoting public awareness on environmental health and community service.

She was listed alongside Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Tony Elumelu and other prominent people for the Eko Excellence Awards in 2019.

In 2020, she called for the creation of state police as a way of tackling the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

She is a firm believer in investing in Social Human Capital, and her Youth Empowerment and Skill Acquisition Scheme, in collaboration with Good Boys and Girls Empowerment Scheme (GBGES), has produced 1,172 beneficiaries. About 164 youths were trained on various skills and received start-up kits and capital of about N40,000 each.

In March 2021, Senator Tinubu proposed a bill to reform the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) to make it a more viable entity. She also received the award for the most impactful female senator at The Guardian-organised International Women’s Day Summit 2021.

She is a Christian and is an ordained pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God. Her ordination took place in 2018 at the Old Arena of RCCG, Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, where the church held its 66th annual convention themed “Dominion”.

She is also Grand Matron of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO).

TVC previously reported that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has penned a heartfelt message to celebrate a special milestone today, as the occasion of the 65th birthday of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

The president, in a statement on Sunday, shared his appreciation for his wife’s support and dedication to the nation.

Tinubu extolled her leadership responsibilities on her 65th birthday, reflecting on their political struggles, marriage journey and sacrifices, describing the first lady as “my confidant, counsellor, and the steady flame illuminating my path.”

https://www.tvcnews.tv/oluremi-mi-president-tinubu-celebrates-wife-on-65th-birthday/