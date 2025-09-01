President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has insisted that his administration’s infrastructure and development agenda is being implemented equitably across all regions, dismissing claims of favouritism or lopsidedness in project distribution....

In a statement on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Tinubu said the oath he took as President was to serve all Nigerians, not a section, and that every major road, rail, power, and health project reflects this commitment.

His remarks come amid opposition criticism and public debate over the balance of federal projects. Tinubu highlighted key initiatives, including the Lagos–Calabar Highway in the South, the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway in the North, the Port Harcourt–Maiduguri rail in the East, the Abuja–Kaduna–Kano expressway in the Centre, and the Trans-Saharan Highway linking Nigeria with other African countries.

https://x.com/officialABAT/status/1962293799264419902

He also cited the rehabilitation of health centres nationwide, approvals for light rail projects in Kano, Kaduna, Lagos and Ogun, the revival of a 255MW power plant in Kaduna, and new bridges in Onitsha and Bonny. Oil exploration in Bauchi and Gombe States, 250,000 job creation opportunities, and progress on the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano gas pipeline were also listed as evidence of balanced development.

“Every farmer who needs a road, every trader who needs power, every child who needs a school, every patient who needs care… this is who we are building for,” the President said, stressing that “no Nigerian is second class, no region is left behind.”

He added that the projects were not “local trophies” but national assets, underscoring his administration’s “Renewed Hope” agenda of inclusive growth and unity.