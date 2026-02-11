960 Music Group, which reportedly holds a 40% stake in Aristokrat Records, has filed a lawsuit to void the 2024 sale of Burna Boy’s back-catalogue. The suit alleges fraud and a lack of required shareholder approval by Aristokrat founder Piriye Isokrari. The case, now in Federal High Courts in Lago...

Music journalist Joey Akan clarified that the dispute is strictly between Aristokrat and 960, with Burna Boy having repurchased the masters cleanly; fans agree that any issues stem from the label’s undisclosed stake.

The legal war has begun over the ownership of Burna Boy’s early musical catalogue, pitting his former label and his current management against each other in a series of fraud allegations and alleged backroom deals.

Aristokrat Vs 960 Music

The conflict began in May/June 2024, when Aristokrat Music, the label that launched Burna Boy’s career in 2011, allegedly sold the artist’s historical intellectual property (IP) and master recordings to his current imprint, Spaceship Music, which is led by Burna Boy and his mother, Bose Ogulu, a sale 960 Music claimed was illegal.

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the industry, 960 Music approached a court in Port Harcourt to declare the sale null and void.

They argue that as major shareholders, the sale of the company’s ‘crown jewel, assets was finalised without their knowledge, consent, or board approval.

The Force Criminal Investigation Department FCID has officially filed charges against Piriye Isokrari, the founder of Aristokrat Records, following an intensive investigation into allegations of financial misconduct and fraud levelled against the recording group.

Isokrari is accused of alleged fraudulent conversion, that he diverted the proceeds from the multi-million dollar sale for personal use or redirected them away from the company’s official accounts.

The CEO is also accused of a breach of fiduciary duty.

960 Music claims the CEO bypassed corporate governance to strike a “private deal” with Spaceship Music, effectively “selling out” the interests of his partners at 960 Music.

Following the petition filed in Lagos and Rivers States courts, an unnamed executive at 960 Music has stated that the firm was left with no choice but to involve the authorities.

“You cannot sell 100 per cent of an asset when you only have the authority to manage the company, not bypass the owners of 40 per cent of its soul. This was a coordinated effort to move the IP under the radar, and we are asking the court to bring those assets back,” the executive said

The dispute may create an adverse legal liability.

For Burna Boy, a 2021 Grammy Award winner for the Best Global Music Album, the 2024 deal was likely intended to give him total control over his early masters. The allegations against Aristokrat have placed the catalogue possession in a bad light.

If the Port Harcourt court rules in favour of 960 Music, Burna Boy’s own label could be forced to surrender the rights to his breakout hits like ‘Like to Party’ and ‘Tonight’ back to the original partners.