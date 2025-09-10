The operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command have arrested a 70-year-old watchman, Lawan Sani, for allegedly molesting three teenage girls in Unguwar Sarakuna, with the victims claiming he abused them more than 15 times. The command spokesperson, CSP Ahmed Wakil, confirmed his arrest in a state...

The operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command have arrested a 70-year-old watchman, Lawan Sani, for allegedly molesting three teenage girls in Unguwar Sarakuna, with the victims claiming he abused them more than 15 times.

The command spokesperson, CSP Ahmed Wakil, confirmed his arrest in a statement, The Nation reported.

According to Wakil, the incident was reported around 4:00 am on September 1, following a distress call indicating that Sani attempted to rape a teenager at a location where the elderly man worked as a security guard.

“During interrogation, he confessed to having previously influenced the minor with N500 into the same residence. Investigation further indicated that the suspect had sexually molested two additional teenagers, names withheld, through the same techniques,” the police said.

Wakil further stated that the victims were invited and, upon interview, corroborated the allegations, stating that the suspect had molested them more than 15 times and often threatened them against

Subsequently, both the victims and suspects were subjected to medical examination to determine their health condition.

TVC previously reported that Justice Adeniyi Familoni of an Ekiti State High Court in Ado Ekiti has sentenced two teachers to twenty-two years imprisonment each without option of a fine, for the offence of rape.

The defendants, Ajibola Gbenga and Olaofe Ayodele, were arraigned in March 2022.

They were said to have lured their victims, who are their students, to a hotel in the Okeila area of Ado Ekiti and have Carnal knowledge of them.

To prove his case, the prosecutor, Kunle-Shina Adeyemi, called four witnesses and tendered statements of the victims and defendants, Medical reports, and the report of the Panel of Enquiry, among others, as exhibits. Meanwhile, the defendants spoke in their own defence through their lawyer, Lawrence Fasanmi, and called six witnesses.

