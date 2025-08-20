Bandits have again struck in Malumfashi Local Government area of Katsina State following renewed onslaught by Security forces against the hoodlums....

Here are 7 key things to know about the attack :

1.The Attack

Armed bandits stormed Unguwan Mantau community in Malumfashi Local Government, Katsina State, in the early hours of Monday.

They opened fire on worshippers during the dawn (Fajr) prayers.