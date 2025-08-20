Bandits have again struck in Malumfashi Local Government area of Katsina State following renewed onslaught by Security forces against the hoodlums.
Here are 7 key things to know about the attack :
1.The Attack
Armed bandits stormed Unguwan Mantau community in Malumfashi Local Government, Katsina State, in the early hours of Monday.
They opened fire on worshippers during the dawn (Fajr) prayers.
Casualties
Thirteen people were killed inside the mosque while observing prayers.
Possible Retaliation
According to the Katsina State Government, the assault was a reprisal after locals had earlier ambushed the bandits, killing several and seizing their motorcycles and weapons.
Government Reaction
The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr Nasir Mu’azu, confirmed the incident, describing it as a “tragic reprisal attack.”
Security Response
Security reinforcements, including the Nigerian Army and the Police Force, were immediately deployed to the community. An air component commander of the Forward Operating Base has also been tasked to flush out the attackers.
Community Efforts
The government commended the bravery of Unguwan Mantau residents, who had earlier stood up to the bandits, and reaffirmed support for community-based security initiatives.
Condolences and Assurance
The state government extended condolences to the bereaved families and pledged to bring the perpetrators to justice while working to secure communities across Katsina.