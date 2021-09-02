5,890 terrorists surrender to troops in last few weeks – DHQ

More than 5,890 terrorists comprising foot soldiers and their commanders have surrendered with their families to troops in the North East Zone.

This was disclosed at the Chief of Naval Staff Annual Conference in Abuja on Thursday

The DHQ said a total of 565 Boko Haram terrorists comprising 3 Commanders, 4 Amirs, 5 Nakibs and 5 cattle rustling specialists.

The DHQ added that the surrendered BHTs and their family members were handed over to the Borno State Government in Maiduguri for further management after thorough profiling.