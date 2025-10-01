Three students of Government Science Secondary School Jato-Aka, in Kwande LGA of Benue State, have been killed by stray bullets during a fierce gun battle between troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) and bandits in the area....

Our correspondent gathered that the troops also neutralized two bandits during the gun duel which occurred on Tuesday September 30, 2025 at about 4 pm.

Locals, who didn’t want to be named in fear of victimisation disclosed that trouble started when men of the Nigerian Army attached to a Chinese mining firm stationed at Tarkom, a settlement along the Jato-Aka–Kashimbila road, were approached to escort some youths to Ikpengezwa, another settlement along the same route, to bury the remains of their district head of Nzaav, Zaki Hanave Laha.

The source said the burial committee made available N470, 000 to the soldiers to enable them to escort the youths to the village for the burial of their chief.

However, it was further alleged that the soldiers turned down the offer from the burial committee.

The angry youths who were said to have decided to take the corpse to the village for burial, a development, he said may have offended the soldiers who went after them.

The source equally alleged that before l a second and third victims who were students were also gunned down and later died in the hospital.

These development was said to have angered the students who protested the act of the security men, and followed them to their station.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer PPRO, Benue State command, DSP Udeme Edet said denied that the students were not attacked but killed by stray bullet when soldiers engage bandits in a gun duel.

In her even words “It is not killing of students, the military team were coming back from their patrol and on their way sighted some hoodlums with firearms on a bike. While chasing them the hoodlums opened fire at the military and the military repelled them. It was in that process that unknowingly stray bullets hit three students of Government Science Secondary School Jato-Aka.

The Chairman of Kwande Local Government and ALGON Chairman of Benue State, Hon. Vitalis Neji, represented by his deputy, Mrs. Iortsor, lamented the killings describing it as unfortunate.

He called on the people to remain calm assuring them of government action to avoid a repeat.