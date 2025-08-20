The Commander of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army and Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, on Tuesday reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to peace and unity in Taraba State during a stakeholders’ meeting at the Brigade Headquarters in Jalingo....

Here are the highlights:

1. Reaffirmation of Peace Commitment

General Uwa stressed that peace goes beyond the absence of violence — it also requires justice, respect, and mutual understanding. He assured communities of the Army’s readiness to work with them to end recurring tensions.

2. Follow-Up to Earlier Engagements

The Jalingo meeting built on an earlier dialogue in Karim-Lamido on 5 August, bringing together leaders of the Fulani, Bandawa, Munga Lelau, and Munga Dosso groups to deepen reconciliation efforts.

3. Collective Responsibility for Stability

The Brigade Commander reminded participants that only joint efforts, not isolated actions, can guarantee lasting stability in Taraba State.

4. Local Government Endorsement

Karim-Lamido LGA Chairman, Hon. Bitrus Danjos, described the dialogue as historic, urging residents to put unity above differences and recognise their shared identity as people of Karim-Lamido.

5. Communities Resolve to Cooperate

Representatives of all groups pledged to prioritise peace, reconciliation, and mutual respect. They commended the Army and local authorities for facilitating dialogue and unanimously agreed to strengthen cooperation for security and development.