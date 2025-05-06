The Commissioner of Police, Anambra Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu has called on Stakeholders and Community leaders of Idemili North to assist with information to unravel the perpetrators of the suspected murder of a pregnant lady found hanging on a cashew tree along Uke/Ideani road.

The CP described the incident as unfortunate and a stark example of “man’s inhumanity to man.

He ordered a thorough investigation into the incident to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

To be able to unravel the mystery behind her death, the command calls on members of the public to help identify the deceased.

This is coming just as Police Operatives from Ogidi Police Division have recovered the body and deposited it in the mortuary.

Further developments would be communicated by the command to the public accordingly.