252 Stranded Nigerians in Dubai, United Arab Emirates have arrived Murtala Muhammed Int’l Airport, Lagos today via Emirates Airlines.

The flight departed Dubai at 10:20 am (7:20 am local time) and arrived Lagos at about 3 pm.

Out of this number, 180 of them had their tickets paid for by the UAE government for those who claimed they couldn’t afford a return ticket

In total, 18 flights have so far evacuated 4,984 Nigerians from Dubai.

Out of which the UAE government paid for 517 Nigerians on 3 Fly Dubai flights and 380 Nigerians on Emirates Airlines.

An additional 174 Nigerians are to leave Dubai on 25th August aboard Fly Dubai paid for by the UAE government.

This will bring the total number of Nigerians evacuated gratis by Dubai authorities to 1,071.

All Evacuees tested Negative to #COVID19 before boarding and will proceed on 14-day SELF-ISOLATION as mandated by the Nigeria center for disease control