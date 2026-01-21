Ahead of the 2027 general election, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) have issued a strong warning to student associations in the state, urging them to refrain from endorsing politicians vying for public offices. The stud...

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) have issued a strong warning to student associations in the state, urging them to refrain from endorsing politicians vying for public offices.

The student bodies described such endorsement as an anathema, emphasising that students are not politicians and should not dabble into partisan politics.

In a statement on Wednesday jointly signed by the National Vice President of NANS on Inter-Campus and Gender Affairs and the National President of NAOSS, Akinbodunse Sileola Felicia and Olubodun Olalekan, respectively, they insisted that students in Ogun are in school to acquire knowledge and excel academically, and not to engage in partisan politics.

The Associations noted that the recent endorsement of Senator Gbenga Daniel by a faction of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS)in the state was not only condemnable but unacceptable.

They, however, distanced their bodies from the endorsement of the senator currently representing Ogun East at the National Assembly, stressing that students should focus on their academic pursuits rather than being allowed to be used as political puppets.

While emphasising that students in the state should prioritise their education and avoid being manipulated by politicians, Akinbodunse and Olubodun, said Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration has transformed the education sector, providing a conducive learning environment for students to be at the top of their academic pursuit.

They commended the governor’s efforts in the improvements of infrastructure, learning tools, and the integration of ICT across the education sector in Ogun.

NANS and NAOSS in the statement said apart from the governor’s strides in education, his administration has embarked on massive construction of roads across the senatorial districts in Ogun State.

They pointed out that reconstruction of over 1,600kilometres of roads since the inception of the incumbent administration in the state is not a mean feat.

The statement reads further: “Governor Abiodun’s administration has made significant strides in education development, including signing into laws the appointment of Principals-General and Headmasters-General, allowing teachers to attain positions equivalent to that of Permanent Secretary in the mainstream civil service.

“NANS and NAOSS praise the governor’s initiatives as they promote academic excellence and support students’ welfare. The associations hereby reiterate their unwavering support for the incumbent administration, pledging to sensitize students on the importance of focusing on their studies.

“We want to also urge students in the state to avoid partisan politics; rather, they should prioritize their academic endeavors. We’re committed to promoting students’ interests and ensuring they have the best possible environment to succeed.

“We will continue to work with the state government to promote education and student welfare. The associations believe that students should not be swayed by politicians seeking to exploit them for their own gain. Instead, they should channel their energy into academic excellence and contribute positively to society.

“Our associations will continue to promote a culture of academic excellence and discourage any form of partisan politics among students in the state. NANS and NAOSS urge all student associations to join us in rejecting politicians’ attempts to manipulate students for their own interests.

“By staying focused on their studies, Ogun State students can achieve greatness and contribute to the state’s development. Our stance is clear: students first, politics later.

“Meanwhile, we commend Governor Abiodun-led administration for its ability to reconstruct over 1,600kilometres road since 2019. His recent disclosure at the inauguration of the 3-Km Wole Soyinka Train Station in Abeokuta, that no fewer than 20 already finished roads were awaiting commissioning was a positive development.

“While NANS and NAOSS applaud the synergy between the Ogun State government and the federal government on the reconstruction of key roads in the state, we are excited that Governor Abiodun-led administration will embark on commissioning of at least one road project every week across Ogun for the next two month”.

