Former Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye says President Bola Tinubu’s victory in 2027 in Osun will be a landslide, citing the strong leadership of former governor Gboyega Oyetola, among other factors.

In a statement, Hon. Timothy Owoeye, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun is today standing on a stronger footing than it was during the last election.

The former Speaker said a lot has been done to strengthen the party since the appointment of Adegboyega Oyetola as the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy by President Bola Tinubu.

He said Adegboyega Oyetola’s consistent food distribution programme during all festive periods provides succour to the people of Osun, his statewide Medical Outreach, facilitation of employment for the youths in various MDAs, and FG projects in Osun are some of the impacts that stand him out.

Timothy Owoeye also described the Minister as the major financier of the party since 2018 and has been working tirelessly to wrestle power from the PDP-led administration in Osun State.”

“It is important for us to also laud the superlative performances of Oyetola in that newly created Ministry. His approach to governance and administrative acumen has reinvigorated the key agencies under him, which adjudged him the overall best-performing ministry in the Ease of Doing Business ranking by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council PEBEC.”

“I have been following the recent media drama of the Adeleke administration accusing former governor Oyetola of misappropriation of a $ 20 million World Bank health grant. It is disappointing to see the unnecessary circus the current administration has created against allegations that are baseless and unfounded.”

“What the Osun State government has done is to effectively shut the door against future grants and donor-assisted projects from development support institutions. Why is governor Governor Ademola Adeleke always putting the cart before the horse? Couldn’t he have waited till the completion of the investigation by the anti-graft agencies before casting aspersions on officials of the last administration who served their state diligently? What manner of approach to governance is this, all in the name of cheap politics?.”

“I remembered when he came in as governor, in his maiden meeting with members of the State traditional council, he said the State was in debt to the tune of over N400bn. As the then Speaker and out of concern for what his statement portends for the state, I had to approach the Debt Management Office (DMO) for clarity, and the figures they gave were different from what the governor was bandying.”

The interest and advancement of the state should be of utmost concern to any serious administration, but Osun seems to be unfortunate with good leadership at the moment.

Timothy Owoeye however hailed President Bola Tinubu for some of his numerous interventions in Osun which include the recently awarded Ilobu Road in Kwara/Osun States, the 12bn road construction in Eti-Oni, Atakumosa East LGA, the newly created Federal University in Iragbiji, the Alternative High School for Girls in Osogbo among others.

“I have no iota of doubt in my mind that the President will win in 2027 by a landslide, one of our constraints during the last election was widespread insecurity and wanton killings of our members but we’re grateful that security has improved under the new IGP, Kayode Egbetokun and other sister agencies.”

“For us in Osun, Oyetola has the blueprint for a Tinubu victory in 2027. He is personally playing his part, he has charged us all to play our part, and I am happy that President Tinubu is also making it easier with his interventions and economic reforms” he concluded.