A former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, has raised serious concerns over the newly announced 2027 general election dates, noting that the schedule clashes with the Ramadan fasting period.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Joash Amupitan, announced that the presidential and national assembly elections will hold on February 20, 2027, while governorship, senatorial and other elections are slated for March 6, 2027.

At a press briefing in Abuja on Friday, Amupitan dismissed earlier claims that the electoral body had already issued the election schedule before the formal announcement.

In a statement shared on his official X handle shortly after the announcement, Ahmad explained that the proposed dates fall within the holy month of Ramadan, noting that the period is a moment Muslims devote significant time to fasting, prayer, and spiritual reflection.

Ahmad wrote, “This is a respectful observation following the announcement of February 20th and March 6th, 2027, as the date for the next Presidential and National Assembly and Governorship and State Assembly elections respectively. The proposed dates fall within the holy month of Ramadan, a period during which many Muslims devote significant time to fasting, prayer, and spiritual reflection.

“If the intention is to encourage full and inclusive participation in the electoral process, scheduling such a critical national exercise during Ramadan may present challenges for a large segment of the population.”

He explained that many Muslims faithfuls tend to reduce engagement in demanding worldly activities during this period in order to focus on religious obligations.

Ahmad further argued that given the significant Muslim population in this country, it may be worthwhile to reconsider the timing to ensure broader participation and convenience for all citizens.

“I do hope this observation will be taken in the spirit of inclusiveness and national cohesion,” he urged.

However, the former presidential aide reaffirmed that if the dates remain unchanged, the Muslim faithfuls will summon strength and energy to re-elect President Bola Tinubu on the proposed date.

“If INEC reconsiders the 2027 election dates it has just announced, which fall within our holy month of Ramadan, it would be a welcome decision in the interest of broader participation.

“However, if the dates eventually remain unchanged, we will still have the strength and energy to go out and re-elect President Bola Tinubu on February 20th, 2027,” he concluded.