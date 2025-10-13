A northern socio-political group, the Arewa Think-Tank, has officially announced its endorsement of President Bola Tinubu’s re-election, crediting him with driving rapid development throughout the country. In addition to their endorsement, the group emphasised the importance of national unity ...

In addition to their endorsement, the group emphasised the importance of national unity and peace.

A delegation of northern leaders, consisting of distinguished professionals from all nineteen northern states and led by Arewa Think-Tank convener Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, recently visited Afenifere’s national leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, at his residence in Akure, Ondo State.

During the visit, Mr Yakubu praised President Tinubu’s economic policies, stating they are key to restoring Nigeria’s lost glory.