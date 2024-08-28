Niger’s capital Niamey has been almost completely cut off from the rest of the country by rising floodwater following the heavy rains that have hit the Sahel region

In the village of N’Dounga Tarey, about fifteen kilometers from Niamey, the aftermath of the heavy rains recorded a week ago is still visible.

The houses have turned into ruins of collapsed buildings. Idrissa Issoufou Souley, a resident of the village, gazes upon the damage caused by the downpour.

The main road to the capital has been split in two, while two other roads are submerged. As a result, Niamey is cut off, not only from the interior but also from essential goods like fuel.

Since Sunday, all routes have been cut off, including all supply routes because the Niamey depot is on the Sorey plateau.

Over the last three months, the rains have caused 217 deaths across the country and affected more than 350,000 people, according to military-led authorities.

Since late June, floods in Niger have killed around 200 people and caused major property damage. These torrential rains have also resulted in a shortage of various items as roads deteriorated.