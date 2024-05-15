Deadly floods are wreaking havoc across East Africa, with Burundi requesting international assistance to deal with the consequences of torrential rains.

Over the weekend, the authorities began voluntarily relocating around 2000 families impacted by floodwaters to higher ground shelters.

Displaced families boarded buses provided by the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) and moved from the shores of Gutumba in the west of the country near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo to Matyazo, some 30 kilometres (19 miles) from the economic capital, Bujumbura.

The transfer is fraught with logistical difficulties, including a scarcity of supplies for improvised shelters to house displaced families.

The swelling waters of Lake Tanganyika have flooded many sections of the country, including Bujumbura, hampering commerce there and throughout the country, which relies significantly on foreign money to maintain government programs.

The Boulevard du Japon, a main highway in Bujumbura, has been inundated in recent days.

Between September and April 7, flooding affected about 203,944 individuals, destroying 19,250 homes and 209 classrooms.

According to the World Bank, Burundi is one of the world’s poorest countries, with agricultural employment accounting for 80% of its 13 million people.

Flooding has caused strange scenes, such as game guards accessing the waterlogged Rusizi National Park via canoe.

According to climate experts, flooding in Burundi and other regions is caused by El Niño weather conditions.