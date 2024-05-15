The Lagos State Police Command has arrested the popular Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okiiola popularly known as Portable.

The arrest follows the singer’s failure to pay the remaining balance on a G-Wagon car he purchased from a vehicle dealer.

Portable bought the vehicle for N27 million but only paid N13 million, refusing to settle the remaining N14 million despite the dealer’s persistent attempts to collect the balance.

The auto dealer reported the issue to the police after several failed attempts, leading to Portable’s arrest after an investigation.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest, stating, “Yes, Portable has been arrested. He bought a G-Wagon for N27 million, paid N13 million, and refused to pay the rest, claiming the vehicle was bad. We arrested him today.”

Also a trending video on Social media showing the singer scaling an Iron gate while trying to escape arrest by a team of Police operatives has gone viral.

He was later seen in the same video held by 3 operatives with a lady speaking on the Video urging him to calm down and stop resisting arrest.