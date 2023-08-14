Niamey residents have called for peace as tension continued to escalate between Niger’s new military regime and the West African regional bloc that has ordered the deployment of troops to restore Niger’s flailing democracy.

The ECOWAS bloc announced on Thursday that it would send a “standby force” to Niger to restore constitutional order after the country’s deadline to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum expired on Sunday.

ECOWAS heads of state also placed economic penalties on Niger.

These actions were performed in response to the military’s ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum.

Bazoum has been placed under house arrest since the July 26th coup.

Residents of the capital have opposed any potential violence or disruption that could jeopardize the country’s security.

The international community, including the unified Nations and other regional organizations, has voiced serious concern about the situation in Niger and is unified in its support for the restoration of democracy as soon as possible.